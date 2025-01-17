Drug Peddler Arrested at Hadiabad Chowk
Police apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Alladeen alias Bhola, at Hadiabad Chowk. He was found with 100 grams of heroin. The arrest took place at a special check post, highlighting efforts to curb the drug trade in the region.
Authorities successfully detained a drug peddler at Hadiabad Chowk, according to a statement by local police on Friday.
The suspect, Alladeen, also known as Bhola, hails from Gumtala village in Jalandhar and was caught during a routine check at a strategically placed post.
Officers confiscated 100 grams of heroin during the arrest, underscoring ongoing police initiatives to combat illicit drug trafficking in the area.
