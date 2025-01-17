Drug Peddler Arrested at Hadiabad Chowk

Authorities successfully detained a drug peddler at Hadiabad Chowk, according to a statement by local police on Friday.

The suspect, Alladeen, also known as Bhola, hails from Gumtala village in Jalandhar and was caught during a routine check at a strategically placed post.

Officers confiscated 100 grams of heroin during the arrest, underscoring ongoing police initiatives to combat illicit drug trafficking in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)