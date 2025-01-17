Left Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested at Hadiabad Chowk

Police apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Alladeen alias Bhola, at Hadiabad Chowk. He was found with 100 grams of heroin. The arrest took place at a special check post, highlighting efforts to curb the drug trade in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:39 IST
Drug Peddler Arrested at Hadiabad Chowk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities successfully detained a drug peddler at Hadiabad Chowk, according to a statement by local police on Friday.

The suspect, Alladeen, also known as Bhola, hails from Gumtala village in Jalandhar and was caught during a routine check at a strategically placed post.

Officers confiscated 100 grams of heroin during the arrest, underscoring ongoing police initiatives to combat illicit drug trafficking in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025