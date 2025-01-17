Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Employee Protest Deferred: Talks Ahead

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee postponed a planned protest, originally set to demand the release of pending allowances, after the government agreed to talks. Led by Shah Fayaz, the decision affects around 7000 employees ready to demonstrate. Talks are scheduled for Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC) has postponed its planned protest following the government's willingness to discuss the demands of its workers.

Shah Fayaz, the JKECC president, announced the deferral, which affects 7000 employee leaders and volunteers, ready for a major protest.

Fayaz highlighted that failure to resolve the issues promptly would lead to intensified actions, placing the responsibility on the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

