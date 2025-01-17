Jammu and Kashmir Employee Protest Deferred: Talks Ahead

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC) has postponed its planned protest following the government's willingness to discuss the demands of its workers.

Shah Fayaz, the JKECC president, announced the deferral, which affects 7000 employee leaders and volunteers, ready for a major protest.

Fayaz highlighted that failure to resolve the issues promptly would lead to intensified actions, placing the responsibility on the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)