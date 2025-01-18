Supreme Court Docket: Landmark Cases on TikTok, Guns, and Gender Rights
This Supreme Court term includes pivotal cases on TikTok bans, transgender healthcare, ghost guns, and more. Key decisions involve ruling on regulations, upholding rights, and reviewing appeals that influence policies on social issues, healthcare, and federal authority.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to make crucial rulings this term on several high-stakes issues. Notably, a law banning TikTok on national security grounds was upheld, highlighting concerns over its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. A unanimous decision confirmed it did not infringe free speech rights.
Transgender rights are under scrutiny, as the court's conservative justices are poised to support Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. This ruling could have widespread implications across numerous state laws targeting transgender individuals.
In gun-related cases, the court will decide on the legality of regulations targeting 'ghost guns' and hear a lawsuit involving U.S. gun makers' alleged complicity in illegal firearm trafficking to Mexican cartels. These challenging cases emphasize a growing tension between security and individual rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
