Supreme Court Docket: Landmark Cases on TikTok, Guns, and Gender Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to make crucial rulings this term on several high-stakes issues. Notably, a law banning TikTok on national security grounds was upheld, highlighting concerns over its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. A unanimous decision confirmed it did not infringe free speech rights.

Transgender rights are under scrutiny, as the court's conservative justices are poised to support Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. This ruling could have widespread implications across numerous state laws targeting transgender individuals.

In gun-related cases, the court will decide on the legality of regulations targeting 'ghost guns' and hear a lawsuit involving U.S. gun makers' alleged complicity in illegal firearm trafficking to Mexican cartels. These challenging cases emphasize a growing tension between security and individual rights.

