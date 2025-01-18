Tragedy Strikes: Family Devastated by Unthinkable Violence

A shocking incident in River Ridge, Louisiana, has left a family shattered. Early Saturday morning, a man shot and killed his wife and toddler and wounded his two other children. The man was fatally shot by deputies when they responded to the scene.

Authorities were alerted to the domestic violence by a 13-year-old girl, the man's eldest daughter, who made a harrowing 911 call. She reported that her father had shot her mother and sibling around 4 a.m., before she was hurt in the chaos.

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition following emergency surgery, while the motive behind the tragedy remains unknown. Investigations are underway to determine what led to this tragic chain of events.

