Strategic Security Measures Heightened for Kashmir's Republic Day Celebration
Kashmir's security forces, led by IGP VK Birdi, are intensifying protection measures for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The preparation involves comprehensive plans for securing public spaces, traffic management, and dealing with potential threats. Birdi also emphasized strict action against misuse of social media and disruption attempts.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's top security brass, led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi, has reviewed extensive security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations in the region. High-ranking officials from the Army, CRPF, BSF, IB, CID, and Traffic Police were in attendance at the pivotal meeting held at PCR Kashmir.
During the security review, Birdi meticulously analyzed plans outlined by senior officers, focusing on enhancing safety, managing crowds, and ensuring logistical efficiency during the national event. Birdi assigned specific tasks, urging precision in executing these crucial security mandates.
Key topics discussed included crowd control, strategic police deployment, traffic regulation, and safeguarding transportation infrastructure. The IGP stressed maintaining high vigilance and addressing any disturbances promptly. A strong preventive stance against social media misuse to incite unrest was mandated, ensuring Republic Day unfolds smoothly and peacefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
