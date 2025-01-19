Left Menu

Manipur's Drug War: A Major Blow to Illegal Poppy Farming

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district. The operation, part of the state's war on drugs campaign, was carried out by district police and CRPF, showcasing the government's ongoing commitment to combating drug-related issues.

In a decisive strike against illegal drug activities, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed a major operation that led to the destruction of 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district.

The successful eradication effort involved a combined team from the Kangpokpi District Police and two platoons of the 133 Bn CRPF. The operation was conducted in Y Langkhong village, marking a significant step in the state's war on drugs initiative.

Chief Minister Singh emphasized the importance of such operations, stating that they are crucial in the ongoing fight against drug problems, with efforts set to persist with unwavering dedication.

