Punjab's Renewed War on Drugs: A Three-Month Countdown

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a decisive crackdown on drug-related issues in the state, setting a strict three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free. In a meeting with senior officials, Mann outlined strategies including the formation of special courts for expedited trials and potential property seizures of convicted offenders.

Key initiatives include mobilizing a five-member sub-committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to oversee police and health department efforts and implementing educational programs on drug risks in schools. Mann emphasized cutting off supply lines and warned of severe consequences for those involved in drug activities.

Highlighting recent actions, Mann cited the demolition of a drug smuggler's illegal property as an example of the state's tough stance. The campaign, deemed 'Yudh Nashia Virudh,' aims to transform into a mass movement. Officials are mandated to ensure substantial progress, with monthly evaluations and strict repercussions for non-compliance.

