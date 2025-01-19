Left Menu

Netanyahu's Ceasefire Delay Over Hostage Names

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu delayed a planned ceasefire in Gaza, waiting for Hamas to provide a list of hostages to be released. The ceasefire, initially set to begin at 8:30 a.m., was postponed until the list was provided, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a planned ceasefire in Gaza, initially scheduled for 8:30 a.m., due to pending action from Hamas.

The Prime Minister's office announced on Sunday that Netanyahu instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to hold off until Hamas delivers the list of hostages to be freed.

The ceasefire delay underscores ongoing tensions, highlighting the complex negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of abductees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

