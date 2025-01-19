Netanyahu's Ceasefire Delay Over Hostage Names

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a planned ceasefire in Gaza, initially scheduled for 8:30 a.m., due to pending action from Hamas.

The Prime Minister's office announced on Sunday that Netanyahu instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to hold off until Hamas delivers the list of hostages to be freed.

The ceasefire delay underscores ongoing tensions, highlighting the complex negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of abductees.

