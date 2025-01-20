Left Menu

Poland's EU Presidency: At the Forefront of Security and Migration Debate

Poland's EU presidency focuses on security amid tensions along its borders with Belarus and Ukraine. With 13,000 guards patrolling, the border serves as a defense against Russia's hybrid warfare. Poland tightens visa policies and suspends asylum rights, sparking political debate over migration and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:57 IST
Poland's EU Presidency: At the Forefront of Security and Migration Debate
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland, during its six-month presidency of the European Union, has placed a firm emphasis on heightened security, especially concerning its border with Belarus. This comes amidst Europe's most significant land war in decades, casting a spotlight on the challenges of defending the bloc's values.

At the border, some 13,000 guards and soldiers patrol a fortified area, serving as a buffer against perceived threats from Belarus and Russia. Poland facilitates Western-supplied arms to Ukraine, asserting itself as Ukraine's main logistical ally against Russian aggression.

With tightened visa restrictions, Poland aims to counteract what it claims is hybrid warfare from Belarus. Tensions and incidents at the border highlight the ongoing politicization of migration, with authorities suspending asylum rights in response to what they describe as organized mass crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025