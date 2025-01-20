Poland's EU Presidency: At the Forefront of Security and Migration Debate

Poland, during its six-month presidency of the European Union, has placed a firm emphasis on heightened security, especially concerning its border with Belarus. This comes amidst Europe's most significant land war in decades, casting a spotlight on the challenges of defending the bloc's values.

At the border, some 13,000 guards and soldiers patrol a fortified area, serving as a buffer against perceived threats from Belarus and Russia. Poland facilitates Western-supplied arms to Ukraine, asserting itself as Ukraine's main logistical ally against Russian aggression.

With tightened visa restrictions, Poland aims to counteract what it claims is hybrid warfare from Belarus. Tensions and incidents at the border highlight the ongoing politicization of migration, with authorities suspending asylum rights in response to what they describe as organized mass crossings.

