Justice Awaits: Verdict Day for Sanjay Roy in Shocking Doctor's Murder Case
Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at R G Kar Medical College, awaits his sentence amidst heavy security at Sealdah court. The case, which sparked nationwide outrage, highlights allegations of inadequate CBI investigation. Authorities and public demand justice as court proceedings unfold.
- Country:
- India
With high security in place, Sanjay Roy, convicted of the heinous rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College, appeared in court on Monday. Police escorted him amid a fortified environment at Sealdah court, aiming to prevent disorder as crowds gathered to witness the proceedings.
Amid the tense atmosphere, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opted for silence until the court's decision, having previously advocated the death penalty for Roy. The victim's parents expressed mixed emotions: trusting the judiciary yet criticizing the CBI for not capturing other involved culprits.
The tragic incident, which shook the nation last year, emphasized concerns over the investigation's integrity. Public demand for justice resonates powerfully, with widespread anticipation as Judge Anirban Das prepares to announce Roy's sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Faces Lingering Impact of Mamata Banerjee's 1997 Expulsion
Seventy Years of Leadership: Celebrating Mamata Banerjee's Dedication
Mamata Banerjee to Honor Released Fishermen at Sagar Island
Controversy Erupts Over Comparison Between Mamata Banerjee and Netaji Bose
Mamata Banerjee to Honor Released Fishermen at Gangasagar Mela