Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Amid Maha Kumbh Controversy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amidst controversy over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks on Maha Kumbh, emphasized her respect for all religions. Criticizing Uttar Pradesh's festival management, she reaffirmed unity in diversity. Banerjee also praised Dr. Devi Shetty for investing in Bengal's healthcare infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Amidst swirling controversy over her remarks branding the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh,' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her respect for all religions and cultures. Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, asserted that while religion may be individual, religious festivals are universal.
In a recent assembly address, Banerjee lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, condemning the event's tragic incidents as it devolved into a 'Mrityu Kumbh'. She accused authorities of masking the death count in the wake of stampedes and related fatalities.
The Chief Minister's comments have drawn sharp critiques from the BJP. However, Banerjee remains unyielding, recently appreciating Dr. Devi Shetty's commitment to Bengal by establishing a major health facility, which promises significant local employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
