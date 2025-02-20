Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy with 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks Amid Hospital Inauguration

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests over her controversial 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks during a hospital inauguration event. Opposition leaders have called for her apology, accusing her of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Meanwhile, Banerjee criticized organizers for inadequate arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, leading to stampedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:20 IST
Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy with 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks Amid Hospital Inauguration
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, attended a significant event on Thursday in New Town, Kolkata, for laying the foundation of Narayana Hospital. During the ceremony, she recounted how Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, the Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, was inspired by the state business conclave to establish a major hospital in Bengal, resulting in a collaboration with the state health department.

In parallel, tensions mounted as BJP workers protested against Mamata Banerjee's remarks referring to 'Mrityu-Kumbh.' Spearheaded by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, the protestors accused Banerjee of demeaning Hindu traditions. Majumdar urged nationwide protests, blaming Banerjee for insulting the Hindu religion, further appealing to the Governor for action.

The ongoing controversy was stoked by Mamata Banerjee's criticism labeled as 'Mrityu Kumbh' against the lack of planning for the Maha Kumbh event, which she claimed led to tragic stampedes. Amidst calls from leaders like Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for apologies, Banerjee has stood by her statements criticizing the disparity in treatment between rich and poor attendees at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025