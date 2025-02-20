Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy with 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks Amid Hospital Inauguration

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, attended a significant event on Thursday in New Town, Kolkata, for laying the foundation of Narayana Hospital. During the ceremony, she recounted how Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, the Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, was inspired by the state business conclave to establish a major hospital in Bengal, resulting in a collaboration with the state health department.

In parallel, tensions mounted as BJP workers protested against Mamata Banerjee's remarks referring to 'Mrityu-Kumbh.' Spearheaded by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, the protestors accused Banerjee of demeaning Hindu traditions. Majumdar urged nationwide protests, blaming Banerjee for insulting the Hindu religion, further appealing to the Governor for action.

The ongoing controversy was stoked by Mamata Banerjee's criticism labeled as 'Mrityu Kumbh' against the lack of planning for the Maha Kumbh event, which she claimed led to tragic stampedes. Amidst calls from leaders like Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for apologies, Banerjee has stood by her statements criticizing the disparity in treatment between rich and poor attendees at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)