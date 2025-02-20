Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Stand: Religion and Festivals for All

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee emphasizes respect for all religions amidst controversy over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks. She criticizes UP's management of Maha Kumbh, asserting festivals transcend individual beliefs. Despite BJP's criticism, she upholds unity in diversity as India's core philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:29 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing backlash over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comments, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reaffirmed her respect for all religions and cultural practices.

In her powerful assembly address, Banerjee criticized Uttar Pradesh's handling of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, dubbing it 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to stampede incidents. She alleged authorities are downplaying the fatalities.

The BJP has hit back at Banerjee's remarks. At an event inaugurating Narayana Health City, she stressed that while religion is personal, festivals are communal, embodying India's unity in diversity ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

