Impeached Leader's Battle: Unrest and Claims of Injustice

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment, declined to be questioned by investigators regarding accusations of insurrection. The investigation follows violent incidents as his supporters were arrested after storming a court building.

Security measures have been increased around key sites, including the Seoul Detention Centre and the Constitutional Court, where Yoon's impeachment trial is underway. Yoon's arrest last week came after declaring martial law on December 3rd, and a court later issued a detention warrant amid fears he might destroy evidence.

In response to the midnight detention ruling, Yoon supporters forced entry into the Seoul Western District Court building, clashing with police. This led to plans for several arrests. Yoon's legal team contests the legality of his arrest, while he condemned the violent actions and urged peaceful protest.

