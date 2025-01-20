Impeached Leader's Battle: Unrest and Claims of Injustice
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol refused questioning in an insurrection investigation amidst violent protests. Supporters clashed with police at the Seoul Court, prompting authorities to enact arrests and bolster security. Yoon's arrest and the legality of actions taken remain contentious, igniting calls for peaceful activism.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment, declined to be questioned by investigators regarding accusations of insurrection. The investigation follows violent incidents as his supporters were arrested after storming a court building.
Security measures have been increased around key sites, including the Seoul Detention Centre and the Constitutional Court, where Yoon's impeachment trial is underway. Yoon's arrest last week came after declaring martial law on December 3rd, and a court later issued a detention warrant amid fears he might destroy evidence.
In response to the midnight detention ruling, Yoon supporters forced entry into the Seoul Western District Court building, clashing with police. This led to plans for several arrests. Yoon's legal team contests the legality of his arrest, while he condemned the violent actions and urged peaceful protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
