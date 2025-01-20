Cyprus Leadership Talks Stall Over Buffer Zone Crossings

In an effort to resolve the longstanding division of Cyprus, Greek Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met but failed to reach an agreement on Monday. The negotiations were aimed at establishing new crossing points along the UN-controlled buffer zone.

After nearly two hours of discussion at UN chief of mission Colin Stewart's official residence, the meeting concluded without a resolution. Both leaders expressed the importance of opening such crossings to enhance people-to-people interactions and strengthen economic ties.

The disagreement primarily revolves around the exact locations for the new crossings. Christodoulides noted Tatar's reluctance to agree on a comprehensive set of confidence-building measures, including the formation of joint committees and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

