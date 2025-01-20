Left Menu

Cyprus Leadership Talks Stall Over Buffer Zone Crossings

Leaders of the divided Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar, failed to reach an agreement on opening new crossing points within the UN buffer zone, aimed at fostering trust and economic ties. The discussions were stalled over the location of the crossings, highlighting differing priorities.

  Cyprus

In an effort to resolve the longstanding division of Cyprus, Greek Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met but failed to reach an agreement on Monday. The negotiations were aimed at establishing new crossing points along the UN-controlled buffer zone.

After nearly two hours of discussion at UN chief of mission Colin Stewart's official residence, the meeting concluded without a resolution. Both leaders expressed the importance of opening such crossings to enhance people-to-people interactions and strengthen economic ties.

The disagreement primarily revolves around the exact locations for the new crossings. Christodoulides noted Tatar's reluctance to agree on a comprehensive set of confidence-building measures, including the formation of joint committees and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

