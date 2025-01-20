In a significant move, Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau (DBR) announced the detention of two generals and a colonel on Monday, citing negligence for their roles during last year's Russian aggression in Kharkiv.

The accused, including a former chief commander of the Kharkiv frontline, faced scrutiny as their alleged inaction preceded Russia's advance across the border in May 2024, causing domestic and international concern.

The DBR, working alongside Ukraine's domestic intelligence, defense ministry, and military command, highlighted the strategic failure that necessitated immediate action from President Zelenskiy, who ultimately managed to halt the advance near Kharkiv city.

(With inputs from agencies.)