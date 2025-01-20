Battle Over 'Lodha' Brand Name Intensifies Between Lodha Siblings
Macrotech Developers Ltd, promoted by Abhishek Lodha, has filed a lawsuit against his brother's firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha, over the use of the 'Lodha' brand in real estate. The case highlights a family dispute and brand rights concerns following a previous settlement between the Lodha siblings.
Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers Ltd has taken legal action against the real estate firm House of Abhinandan Lodha, alleging misuse of the 'Lodha' brand.
The lawsuit underscores Macrotech's concerns over the 'Lodha' brand, cultivated for four decades, with substantial financial investments aimed at maintaining its standing in the property market.
The ongoing case will be heard by Justice Manish Pitale, further highlighting familial discord and branding challenges within the Lodha business empire.
