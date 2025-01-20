Battle Over 'Lodha' Brand Name Intensifies Between Lodha Siblings

Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers Ltd has taken legal action against the real estate firm House of Abhinandan Lodha, alleging misuse of the 'Lodha' brand.

The lawsuit underscores Macrotech's concerns over the 'Lodha' brand, cultivated for four decades, with substantial financial investments aimed at maintaining its standing in the property market.

The ongoing case will be heard by Justice Manish Pitale, further highlighting familial discord and branding challenges within the Lodha business empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)