Security Concerns Rise: Unverified Workers in Thane's Construction Sites

Security concerns have been heightened in Thane following an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, prompting local Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske to demand swift action against builders employing unverified workers. Mhaske, affiliated with the ruling Shiv Sena party, has reached out to the Thane Police Commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbre, through a letter addressing safety violations.

The incident in question involved the arrest of a Bangladeshi national accused in the January 16 robbery and attack on Khan at his Bandra residence. The individual was later traced to a construction site in Thane, prompting Mhaske to criticize the industry's leniency in worker background checks.

During a personal visit, Mhaske observed the prevalence of temporary shelters housing workers, many lacking prior police verification. Mhaske highlighted the urgency for developers to inform authorities of workers' identities, stressing the potential risks unregulated labourers pose to Thane's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)