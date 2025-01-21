Trump's Executive Order 'Shock and Awe': A New Era in U.S. Policies

In a sweeping move, former U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to unleash a series of executive actions designed to reshape American policy on multiple fronts, ranging from immigration to energy. This comes as he fulfills promises to impose his vision on his administration's future trajectory.

Within the immigration domain, Trump's bold plans start with declaring illegal immigration a national emergency while tightening border controls. His agenda further targets foreign entities and redefines asylum policies, potentially disregarding standing legal precedents on birthright citizenship.

On the energy front, Trump aims to reinvigorate American oil and gas exports, pulling out of global climate agreements, dismantling green initiatives, and challenging China's dominance in battery materials. These actions are expected to spark both domestic and international dialogues about the future of energy policy.

Trump's economic blueprint includes sweeping tariff reforms and creating an 'External Revenue Service' to capitalize on international trade. The proposed tariffs, especially on Chinese and North American goods, could disrupt existing trade pacts, inviting both support and backlash from various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)