Mumbai Police Closure Report on Wankhede's Complaint Against Nawab Malik

The Mumbai police have decided to file a closure report in the Atrocities Act case filed by Sameer Wankhede against Nawab Malik, citing a lack of evidence. This follows the investigation into the complaint, which accused Malik of making defamatory remarks based on caste.

The Mumbai police have decided to file a closure report in the Atrocities Act case brought by Sameer Wankhede against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. The decision comes after investigating the complaint, which accused Malik of making defamatory remarks based on Wankhede's caste.

Additional public prosecutor S S Kaushik informed the Bombay High Court's division bench that following the probe, a 'C Summary Report' will be filed, indicating the lack of evidence to prove the case as either true or false. This type of report allows for the complainant to challenge it in the trial court.

Wankhede, who filed the petition in the Bombay High Court, expressed disappointment over the police's inaction and had sought for the investigation to be transferred to the CBI. However, the court allowed for Wankhede to pursue further legal action in appropriate forums.

