CBI Files Chargesheet Against Environmental Lawyer for Foreign Fund Violations

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta and his organisation, LIFE, alleging violations of foreign fund regulations. Accused under the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the charges include alleged receipt of funds from US-based Earth Justice to litigate against Indian coal projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:48 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant action by filing a chargesheet against prominent environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta and his organisation, Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE), for alleged violations of foreign funding regulations.

According to officials, the chargesheet, submitted to a special court, accuses Dutta, LIFE, and others, including Rahul Choudhary, of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and various breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The case stems from a complaint by the Union Home Ministry, accusing the organisation of receiving funds from US-based Earth Justice to allegedly target and halt Indian coal projects, contravening FCRA rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

