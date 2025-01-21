Left Menu

West Bengal's Call for Justice: Debate Over Life Imprisonment and Death Penalty

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee criticized the Sealdah court's life imprisonment verdict for Sanjay Roy in a rape-murder case, advocating for the death penalty. She highlighted the Aparajita Bill, seeking capital punishment for heinous crimes. The state plans to challenge the decision in Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:58 IST
West Bengal's Call for Justice: Debate Over Life Imprisonment and Death Penalty
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee strongly criticized the Sealdah court's verdict, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for a brutal rape-murder. She argued for the death penalty, labeling the crime as a 'rare, heinous, and sensitive' incident.

Banerjee expressed discontent with the judicial decision, suggesting that the state police could have secured the death penalty if allowed to lead the investigation. The Aparajita Bill, already passed but pending at the Central level, includes provisions for capital punishment in severe cases, aiming to set a national precedent.

The state government, dissatisfied with the ruling, will challenge the verdict at Calcutta High Court. The Advocate General filed an appeal seeking a harsher penalty for Roy, emphasizing the demand for justice and deterrence in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025