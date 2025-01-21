West Bengal's Call for Justice: Debate Over Life Imprisonment and Death Penalty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee strongly criticized the Sealdah court's verdict, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for a brutal rape-murder. She argued for the death penalty, labeling the crime as a 'rare, heinous, and sensitive' incident.

Banerjee expressed discontent with the judicial decision, suggesting that the state police could have secured the death penalty if allowed to lead the investigation. The Aparajita Bill, already passed but pending at the Central level, includes provisions for capital punishment in severe cases, aiming to set a national precedent.

The state government, dissatisfied with the ruling, will challenge the verdict at Calcutta High Court. The Advocate General filed an appeal seeking a harsher penalty for Roy, emphasizing the demand for justice and deterrence in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)