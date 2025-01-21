West Bengal's Call for Justice: Debate Over Life Imprisonment and Death Penalty
West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee criticized the Sealdah court's life imprisonment verdict for Sanjay Roy in a rape-murder case, advocating for the death penalty. She highlighted the Aparajita Bill, seeking capital punishment for heinous crimes. The state plans to challenge the decision in Calcutta High Court.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee strongly criticized the Sealdah court's verdict, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for a brutal rape-murder. She argued for the death penalty, labeling the crime as a 'rare, heinous, and sensitive' incident.
Banerjee expressed discontent with the judicial decision, suggesting that the state police could have secured the death penalty if allowed to lead the investigation. The Aparajita Bill, already passed but pending at the Central level, includes provisions for capital punishment in severe cases, aiming to set a national precedent.
The state government, dissatisfied with the ruling, will challenge the verdict at Calcutta High Court. The Advocate General filed an appeal seeking a harsher penalty for Roy, emphasizing the demand for justice and deterrence in similar cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
