Maharashtra Leaders Demand Death Penalty for Pune Rape Accused
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and BJP MP Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad demand the death penalty for the accused in the Pune rape case. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was apprehended after a multi-team operation. The crime occurred as the victim awaited transportation in Pune.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant advocated for the death penalty for the accused in the recent Pune rape case. The accused, apprehended by a Pune Crime Branch team, has been formally arrested. Samant emphasized the necessity of severe punishment, urging a hanging verdict, while condemning political leveraging of the incident.
BJP MP Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad also voiced condemnation of the incident, expressing confidence in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's leadership to ensure stringent action against the culprit. He highlighted the collaborative effort of 13 teams formed with Maharashtra's administration and the Home Ministry to capture the accused.
The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, had been on the run since the incident on Tuesday when he allegedly misled the victim, a working woman waiting for a bus home. He falsely claimed her bus was elsewhere, leading her to a bus depot where the alleged crime occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
