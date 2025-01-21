Left Menu

The Royal Battle: Prince Harry's Legal Showdown with News Group

Prince Harry's legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers faces delays due to last-minute settlement talks. The case, involving allegations of unlawful activities by journalists, saw Harry and co-claimant Tom Watson seeking accountability. The trial, focusing on alleged phone-hacking, aims to uncover the truth behind media ethics breaches.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated court battle involving Prince Harry against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group faced a delay at London's High Court on Tuesday. The case was stalled due to last-minute settlement discussions between the parties involved. Harry, along with former lawmaker Tom Watson, is suing News Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful activities executed by journalists and private investigators working for the Sun and the defunct News of the World from 1996 to 2011.

Initially slated to commence an eight-week trial, lawyer David Sherborne, representing Harry and Watson, sought more time from Judge Timothy Fancourt. Following an hour-long recess, he again asked for an adjournment to continue discussions. Despite the request, Fancourt declared it must be the "last adjournment," with proceedings set to begin that afternoon if no agreement was reached. Discussions over a settlement continued alongside the trial's preliminary stages.

Prince Harry expressed his focus on accountability rather than financial gain, aiming to uncover the truth, especially since earlier settlements avoided significant legal costs. News Group Newspapers, maintaining its defense, acknowledged past settlements involving similar allegations, including a notable case involving Prince William, and denied widespread unlawful activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

