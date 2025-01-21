Enhancing Law Education for Social and Economic Justice

During the International Annual TradeLab Conference, former Chief Justice of India, Udai Umesh Lalit, urged reforms in legal education to empower lawyers with the tools necessary to address intricate social and economic justice issues.

The event, organized by The Centre for Trade and Investment Law, revealed pressing gaps in the current legal education system, emphasizing the need for practical, justice-oriented learning.

Sanjay Chadha, Head of Public Policy at Uber Technologies, underscored the importance of building capacity in negotiation skills and legal expertise to enhance understanding and implementation of trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)