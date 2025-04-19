IIFT to Launch New Course on Essential Negotiation Skills

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Commerce Ministry, is poised to launch a new course on negotiation skills, a critical component in free trade agreements, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Speaking at the release of Abhijit Das's book 'Strategies in GATT and WTO Negotiations', Barthwal highlighted the absence of comprehensive resources on trade negotiation strategies, stressing the significance of skill development in this arena. He pointed out the increasing need for adept negotiators as India engages in trade talks with several countries, including the US, UK, and EU.

Das's experience, spanning over two decades, and his book, are seen as valuable assets in guiding Indian negotiators towards effective negotiation techniques. The course aims to equip officials with the necessary skills, as the country pursues numerous global trade agreements.

