Left Menu

IIFT to Launch New Course on Essential Negotiation Skills

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will soon start a negotiation course, highlighting its importance in free trade agreements. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the need for such skills, citing Abhijit Das's book as a valuable resource. India is currently engaged in several trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:15 IST
IIFT to Launch New Course on Essential Negotiation Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Commerce Ministry, is poised to launch a new course on negotiation skills, a critical component in free trade agreements, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Speaking at the release of Abhijit Das's book 'Strategies in GATT and WTO Negotiations', Barthwal highlighted the absence of comprehensive resources on trade negotiation strategies, stressing the significance of skill development in this arena. He pointed out the increasing need for adept negotiators as India engages in trade talks with several countries, including the US, UK, and EU.

Das's experience, spanning over two decades, and his book, are seen as valuable assets in guiding Indian negotiators towards effective negotiation techniques. The course aims to equip officials with the necessary skills, as the country pursues numerous global trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025