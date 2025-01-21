Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Former Minister Kawasi Lakhma in Custody
Former Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma is in 14-day judicial custody over involvement in a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam. The ED alleges Lakhma's pivotal role in policy changes that facilitated the scam, where he allegedly profited with monthly earnings from the criminal proceeds.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the ongoing liquor scam probe in Chhattisgarh, Congress MLA and former minister Kawasi Lakhma has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. This decision was made by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday.
Known for his longstanding political career as a six-time MLA, Lakhma served as the excise minister under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on January 15, citing his failure to prevent the massive Rs 2,100 crore scam despite holding a crucial government position.
The ED's investigation accuses Lakhma of receiving Rs 2 crore monthly from the proceeds of the scam. The case additionally implicates several prominent figures, including retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja and entrepreneur Anwar Dhebar, who are currently in custody. The scandal has unfolded corruption stretching from 2019 to 2022, involving strategic changes in liquor licensing and policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Golden Globes Dazzle: Stars and Surprises on the Red Carpet
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Golden Globes: Star-Studded Triumphs and Surprises