Legal Showdown: States and Rights Groups Challenge Trump's Executive Orders
Democratic-led states and civil rights groups have filed lawsuits challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders, including one targeting birthright citizenship. The cases argue the orders violate the U.S. Constitution. These lawsuits mark the first significant legal opposition to Trump's administration.
Democratic-led states and civil rights groups have initiated lawsuits against executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including one aimed at revoking birthright citizenship rights.
This legal action, featuring 18 states and the District of Columbia, argues that Trump's orders breach the U.S. Constitution's foundational principles.
The lawsuits represent the first major legal challenges to Trump's policies, highlighting an intense legal battle over civil rights and citizenship.
