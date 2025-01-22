Left Menu

Libyan Warlord's Controversial Return Sparks Debate Over Italy's International Obligations

Italian police arrested a Libyan warlord based on an ICC warrant, but Italian authorities released him, returning him to Libya. Ossama Anjiem, linked to atrocities in Libyan detention centers, was arrested in Turin. Italy faced a dilemma due to its ties with Libya and involvement in migrant issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-01-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a controversial decision, Italian authorities recently released Libyan warlord Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, sending him back to Libya despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Italian tribunal's refusal to detain him has sparked debate over Italy's international obligations and its relationships with Libya.

This move places Italy in a precarious position, given its close ties with Libya's internationally recognized government and financial support for Libya's coast guard aimed at curbing illegal migration. Al-Masri's arrest during a trip to Turin had exposed Italy to potential scrutiny regarding its migration policies and its compliance with international law, particularly in relation to the ICC.

Critics, including human rights groups, argue that this decision undermines efforts to address crimes committed in Libyan detention facilities, where abuses are reportedly rampant. Amnesty International and others have called for Italy and the international community to pursue justice vigorously for such crimes, highlighting the broader implications on international justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

