Supreme Court Upholds Gender Representation in Bar Association Elections

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated that the Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association reserve the treasurer's position and 30% of executive committee seats for women lawyers.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized adherence to last year's directive ensuring women's representation across various legal bodies, including the Delhi High Court Bar Association and district bar associations.

Furthermore, a plea was acknowledged to replicate this measure in Bangalore bar associations. The court's initiative aligns with earlier mandates extending a 33% seat reservation for women lawyers in the Supreme Court Bar Association and the National Green Tribunal bar association elections.

