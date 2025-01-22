Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Gender Representation in Bar Association Elections

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association to reserve 30% of seats and the treasurer's post for women lawyers. This decision continues efforts to increase women's representation in bar associations, including similar measures in Bangalore and at the National Green Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:02 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Gender Representation in Bar Association Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated that the Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association reserve the treasurer's position and 30% of executive committee seats for women lawyers.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized adherence to last year's directive ensuring women's representation across various legal bodies, including the Delhi High Court Bar Association and district bar associations.

Furthermore, a plea was acknowledged to replicate this measure in Bangalore bar associations. The court's initiative aligns with earlier mandates extending a 33% seat reservation for women lawyers in the Supreme Court Bar Association and the National Green Tribunal bar association elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025