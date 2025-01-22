Supreme Court Upholds Gender Representation in Bar Association Elections
The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association to reserve 30% of seats and the treasurer's post for women lawyers. This decision continues efforts to increase women's representation in bar associations, including similar measures in Bangalore and at the National Green Tribunal.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated that the Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association reserve the treasurer's position and 30% of executive committee seats for women lawyers.
The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized adherence to last year's directive ensuring women's representation across various legal bodies, including the Delhi High Court Bar Association and district bar associations.
Furthermore, a plea was acknowledged to replicate this measure in Bangalore bar associations. The court's initiative aligns with earlier mandates extending a 33% seat reservation for women lawyers in the Supreme Court Bar Association and the National Green Tribunal bar association elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition
Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Elections: Congress Eyes Comeback
A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections
15 different parties emerged as single largest in polls across 30 states, union territories since Bihar state elections in 2020: EC.
Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections