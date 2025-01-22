Aid Freeze in Afghanistan: A Looming Humanitarian Crisis
A 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign aid by President Donald Trump risks severe consequences for Afghanistan. This decision challenges already strained relief operations amid Taliban-imposed restrictions on women's rights and foreign aid cuts post-2021. The move could exacerbate the situation for the 23 million Afghans needing humanitarian assistance.
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary 90-day freeze on foreign aid, sparking fears of dire consequences in Afghanistan—a country reliant on international humanitarian support.
The decision has left agencies bracing for further financial cuts to vital aid programs supporting more than half of Afghanistan's population amid existing global crises and Taliban restrictions on women's public participation.
Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council warned that the suspension risks worsening the plight of vulnerable Afghan civilians, particularly women and girls, underscoring the urgency for continued international assistance and policy review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
