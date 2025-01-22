Aid Freeze in Afghanistan: A Looming Humanitarian Crisis

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary 90-day freeze on foreign aid, sparking fears of dire consequences in Afghanistan—a country reliant on international humanitarian support.

The decision has left agencies bracing for further financial cuts to vital aid programs supporting more than half of Afghanistan's population amid existing global crises and Taliban restrictions on women's public participation.

Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council warned that the suspension risks worsening the plight of vulnerable Afghan civilians, particularly women and girls, underscoring the urgency for continued international assistance and policy review.

