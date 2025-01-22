From Convict to Gardener: The Rehabilitation Path of Sanjay Roy

Sanjay Roy, convicted in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, is set to start work as a gardener at Presidency Correctional Home. This marks the beginning of his rehabilitation, with Roy earning a daily wage of Rs 105, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

As a former civic volunteer, now classified as an unskilled laborer, Roy will undergo training to eventually transition to more skilled tasks such as tailoring, carpentry, or manufacturing aluminium utensils. The move aims to equip Roy with job skills to facilitate his future integration into society.

Roy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime, will have all his activities meticulously documented in a notebook kept by correctional home authorities. The wages earned from his work will be managed by the state correctional homes department, with disparities in pay based on skill level among inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)