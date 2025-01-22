Left Menu

Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Historic Win Against Murdoch's Media Empire

Prince Harry secured a significant legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group with a settlement that included an admission of unlawful actions by The Sun. News Group Newspapers acknowledged intruding on Harry's and his late mother's privacy, resulting in significant damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST
Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Historic Win Against Murdoch's Media Empire
Prince Harry

In a landmark legal outcome, Prince Harry has claimed a significant triumph over Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper conglomerate. The publisher opted to settle the prince's lawsuit, acknowledging illegal activities conducted by The Sun tabloid. This marks the first admission of such actions by Murdoch's media enterprise.

The lawsuit alleged the acquisition of private information about Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, from 1996 to 2011. According to sources, the settlement involved a substantial payout, reaching an eight-figure sum. This development signifies a broader reckoning for Murdoch's organization, following years of denials.

In a public statement, Prince Harry and his co-claimant Tom Watson emphasized this victory as a breakthrough in exposing wrongdoing and advocating for accountability. Their statement called for further investigations into unlawful activities and cover-ups by both the police and parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025