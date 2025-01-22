Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Historic Win Against Murdoch's Media Empire

In a landmark legal outcome, Prince Harry has claimed a significant triumph over Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper conglomerate. The publisher opted to settle the prince's lawsuit, acknowledging illegal activities conducted by The Sun tabloid. This marks the first admission of such actions by Murdoch's media enterprise.

The lawsuit alleged the acquisition of private information about Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, from 1996 to 2011. According to sources, the settlement involved a substantial payout, reaching an eight-figure sum. This development signifies a broader reckoning for Murdoch's organization, following years of denials.

In a public statement, Prince Harry and his co-claimant Tom Watson emphasized this victory as a breakthrough in exposing wrongdoing and advocating for accountability. Their statement called for further investigations into unlawful activities and cover-ups by both the police and parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)