Controversy in Delhi's Healthcare Sector: Maken Alleges Corruption Against AAP

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the AAP government of a Rs 382 crore corruption scandal in Delhi's healthcare sector. Maken cited CAG reports, claiming that major delays and excess spending occurred on hospital projects. Calls for investigation emerge as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Maken has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being involved in a Rs 382 crore corruption scandal within Delhi's healthcare sector. During a press conference, Maken referred to CAG reports as evidence of serious financial mismanagement and delays in hospital projects that began under the AAP's tenure.

Maken highlighted the prolonged delays in the construction of hospitals such as Indira Gandhi Hospital, Burari Hospital, and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital, claiming excessive spending over the initial budgeted amounts. According to him, the Kejriwal-led government received a significant budget for healthcare development, a portion of which remained unutilized even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, Maken and Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav have demanded an official investigation into the alleged corruption charges and the public release of all related CAG reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

