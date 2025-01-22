Left Menu

Tragic Incident: SSB Constable's Mysterious Death

A constable from the Sashastra Seema Bal's GD 37 battalion allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Darrang district. Santosh Sarma was found hanging near Bejpara Shyamabari camp. The incident is under investigation, and the body was sent for a post-mortem. The cause of death remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaldai | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:37 IST
  Country:
  India

A Sashastra Seema Bal constable from the GD 37 battalion allegedly took his own life in Assam's Darrang district, according to local officials.

The constable, identified as Santosh Sarma from Bihar, was discovered hanging by residents near the Bejpara Shyamabari camp on Wednesday morning.

His body, sent to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, leaves behind unanswered questions as the police continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

