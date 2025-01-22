Tragic Incident: SSB Constable's Mysterious Death

A Sashastra Seema Bal constable from the GD 37 battalion allegedly took his own life in Assam's Darrang district, according to local officials.

The constable, identified as Santosh Sarma from Bihar, was discovered hanging by residents near the Bejpara Shyamabari camp on Wednesday morning.

His body, sent to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, leaves behind unanswered questions as the police continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)