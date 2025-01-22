Left Menu

Odisha Forest Department Cracks Down on Illegal Ivory Trade

Odisha Forest Department officials seized two elephant ivories and detained four suspects involved in the illegal trade in Mayurbhanj district. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted the accused transporting the ivories on motorcycles to Jharkhand. The seized ivories weighed 1 kg and 1.2 kg respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Forest Department officials on Wednesday cracked down on illegal wildlife trading by seizing two elephant ivories in Mayurbhanj district and detaining four suspects.

The operation unfolded in Jharpokharia, where the seized ivories—one weighing 1 kg and the other 1.2 kg—were located as the suspects attempted to transport them to Jharkhand.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Rabi Narayan Mohanty revealed that the operation was conducted after receiving a tip-off. Two accused are from Jharkhand, while the other two originate from Mayurbhanj's Rasgovindpur area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

