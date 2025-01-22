Left Menu

Justice Department's Enforcement Shift Under Trump Era Mandates Aggressive Immigration Crackdown

The Justice Department released a memo directing federal prosecutors to aggressively enforce immigration laws, identifying state and local officials obstructing federal efforts. The initiatives reflect a policy shift towards Trump-era priorities, focusing on removing illegal immigrants and prosecuting crimes related to immigration violations.

The Justice Department has issued a directive to its federal prosecutors to step up enforcement of immigration laws, in line with Trump administration objectives. This move came to light through a memo, obtained by The Associated Press, addressed to the entire workforce.

Authored by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, the memo instructs the civil division to identify state and local laws potentially hindering immigration initiatives. Prosecutors are tasked with taking necessary steps to secure the American border and prosecute illegal immigrants for crimes committed on US soil.

This directive marks a significant policy shift from President Joe Biden's administration, emphasizing the need to follow Trump-era policies regarding immigration and violent crime. The memo calls for prosecution of serious offences, focusing on crimes with substantial mandatory sentences, underscoring the Justice Department's duty to defend the Constitution.

