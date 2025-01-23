Trump Administration's Controversial Virus Research Funding Halt

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing an executive order aimed at suspending federal funds for virus research that could potentially increase the danger or contagiousness of pathogens, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sourced from individuals familiar with the matter, the order is believed to temporarily halt funding, though certain viruses, such as the H5N1 bird-flu pathogen, may be excluded from this cessation.

While the executive order is still in the drafting phase, it reflects ongoing deliberations within the administration on how to manage the risks of enhanced pathogen research.

(With inputs from agencies.)