Madhya Pradesh Cats Test Positive for H5N1, Humans Remain Uninfected

In a concerning development, cats in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for the H5N1 virus, yet their owners remain unaffected, affirmed senior official PS Patel on Thursday.

Tests conducted by the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the presence of the virus in samples from cats in Chhindwara.

Although the health authorities quarantined and monitored the owners, all have returned negative results for the avian virus, and officials insist there is no immediate human health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)