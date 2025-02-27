Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cats Test Positive for H5N1, Humans Remain Uninfected

In Madhya Pradesh, cats tested positive for H5N1, but their owners were unaffected. Blood and swab samples from cats were sent to ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal, confirming the virus. Health authorities quarantined the owners, who tested negative. Officials stress no human mutation detected yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning development, cats in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for the H5N1 virus, yet their owners remain unaffected, affirmed senior official PS Patel on Thursday.

Tests conducted by the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the presence of the virus in samples from cats in Chhindwara.

Although the health authorities quarantined and monitored the owners, all have returned negative results for the avian virus, and officials insist there is no immediate human health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

