Thailand Makes History: A New Era of Legal Same-Sex Marriages

In a landmark moment for LGBTQ rights, Thailand on Thursday became the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriages. Celebrating this historic occasion, LGBT groups aimed to register over 1,000 marriages on the first day. This move follows hot on the heels of similar legalizations in Taiwan and Nepal, making Thailand the third territory in Asia to pass such legislation.

The Thai Parliament decked itself with rainbow flags, and shopping centers organized grand pride events to commemorate this groundbreaking law. At a luxury Bangkok mall, over 200 couples participated in a mass wedding, exchanging vows in a variety of outfits, ranging from traditional Thai garments to Western suits and ceremonial uniforms.

Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, under whose leadership this law was passed, highlighted the day's significance, calling it close to the hearts of many Thais. However, while marriage equality has been realized, other legal hurdles, such as the definition of family, remain to be addressed. Organisers are now looking to Guinness World Records to acknowledge Thailand's record number of single-day same-sex marriage registrations.

