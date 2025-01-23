Left Menu

Thailand Makes History: A New Era of Legal Same-Sex Marriages

Thailand becomes the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriages, marking a historic milestone with over 1,000 marriage registrations on the first day. This development follows decades of activism and places Thailand alongside Taiwan and Nepal in advancing marriage equality in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:52 IST
Thailand Makes History: A New Era of Legal Same-Sex Marriages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark moment for LGBTQ rights, Thailand on Thursday became the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriages. Celebrating this historic occasion, LGBT groups aimed to register over 1,000 marriages on the first day. This move follows hot on the heels of similar legalizations in Taiwan and Nepal, making Thailand the third territory in Asia to pass such legislation.

The Thai Parliament decked itself with rainbow flags, and shopping centers organized grand pride events to commemorate this groundbreaking law. At a luxury Bangkok mall, over 200 couples participated in a mass wedding, exchanging vows in a variety of outfits, ranging from traditional Thai garments to Western suits and ceremonial uniforms.

Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, under whose leadership this law was passed, highlighted the day's significance, calling it close to the hearts of many Thais. However, while marriage equality has been realized, other legal hurdles, such as the definition of family, remain to be addressed. Organisers are now looking to Guinness World Records to acknowledge Thailand's record number of single-day same-sex marriage registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025