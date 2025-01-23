Delhi High Court's Verdict Soon on MP Rashid Engineer Bail Plea in Terror-Funding Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency's stance regarding a bail plea from Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament, Rashid Engineer, who is embroiled in a terror-funding case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has directed the NIA to provide its response and has scheduled the next hearing for January 30.

Senior counsel for Rashid pressed for the high court's intervention, highlighting prolonged delays in lower court proceedings.

