Delhi High Court's Verdict Soon on MP Rashid Engineer Bail Plea in Terror-Funding Case
The Delhi High Court has asked the NIA to respond to Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a terror-funding case. Despite a lower court's delay, the high court is urged to expedite the matter. Rashid has been in Tihar Jail since 2019 post-2017 arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:54 IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency's stance regarding a bail plea from Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament, Rashid Engineer, who is embroiled in a terror-funding case.
Justice Vikas Mahajan has directed the NIA to provide its response and has scheduled the next hearing for January 30.
Senior counsel for Rashid pressed for the high court's intervention, highlighting prolonged delays in lower court proceedings.
