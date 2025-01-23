Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Verdict Soon on MP Rashid Engineer Bail Plea in Terror-Funding Case

The Delhi High Court has asked the NIA to respond to Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a terror-funding case. Despite a lower court's delay, the high court is urged to expedite the matter. Rashid has been in Tihar Jail since 2019 post-2017 arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:54 IST
Delhi High Court's Verdict Soon on MP Rashid Engineer Bail Plea in Terror-Funding Case
Rashid Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency's stance regarding a bail plea from Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament, Rashid Engineer, who is embroiled in a terror-funding case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has directed the NIA to provide its response and has scheduled the next hearing for January 30.

Senior counsel for Rashid pressed for the high court's intervention, highlighting prolonged delays in lower court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025