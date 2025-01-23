Strategic Shift: Russian Capture of Solone
Russian troops have taken control of Solone, a village in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The news, reported by TASS, cites the Russian defense ministry as the source. Reuters has yet to independently verify this battlefield update.
According to TASS news agency, Russian forces have successfully captured the village of Solone in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
This development, attributed to Russia's defense ministry, marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.
Reuters has stated that it has not been able to independently confirm the situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
