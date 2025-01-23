Champions of Change: Empowering Communities Through Water Solutions

In a nod to grassroots leadership, 178 'water warriors' from across India have been invited to witness the country's 76th Republic Day Parade as distinguished guests. This recognition comes from their pivotal roles in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provides safe drinking water to households nationwide.

Leaders from diverse states, including Rajasthan, Assam, and Gujarat, have led community-driven initiatives to resolve water challenges. These efforts have significantly contributed to improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) across various regions, enhancing public health and economic stability.

Success stories abound, from community mobilization in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to innovative water systems in Karnataka's Koppal district. These transformations, driven by local leaders, underscore the impact of sustainable water management on community empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)