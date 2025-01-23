Left Menu

Champions of Change: Empowering Communities Through Water Solutions

One hundred seventy-eight 'water warriors' from India are recognized for transforming communities via the Jal Jeevan Mission. They have addressed WASH goals from Rajasthan to Assam, showcasing the strength of community action in ensuring clean, sustainable water access, reducing diseases, and empowering local populations.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:09 IST
  • India

In a nod to grassroots leadership, 178 'water warriors' from across India have been invited to witness the country's 76th Republic Day Parade as distinguished guests. This recognition comes from their pivotal roles in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provides safe drinking water to households nationwide.

Leaders from diverse states, including Rajasthan, Assam, and Gujarat, have led community-driven initiatives to resolve water challenges. These efforts have significantly contributed to improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) across various regions, enhancing public health and economic stability.

Success stories abound, from community mobilization in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to innovative water systems in Karnataka's Koppal district. These transformations, driven by local leaders, underscore the impact of sustainable water management on community empowerment.

