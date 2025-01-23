Left Menu

Trump's Positive Stance Towards India and Ongoing Rajouri Investigation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarked that US President Donald Trump's behavior towards India has been commendable so far. As ongoing investigations into mysterious deaths in Rajouri continue, authorities have quarantined over 200 individuals as a precautionary measure, with further details pending full understanding of the cause.

Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:42 IST
  India
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised US President Donald Trump's current stance towards India, emphasizing the positive relations during his previous tenure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah noted that Trump's recent behavior has been encouraging.

Addressing the mysterious deaths in Rajouri, Abdullah confirmed that the investigation, involving central health teams and local police, aims to uncover the cause affecting villagers. Despite ruling out common pathogens, authorities are still working to identify the specific threat.

In response to the alarming situation, over 200 individuals in contact with affected families have been quarantined for safety. The Chief Minister promised transparency as efforts continue to unravel the root of the mysterious illness claiming 17 lives so far.

