Normalcy Restored at KIIT Campus Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Normalcy has been restored at KIIT campus after a student's tragic death. Police arrested a suspect and are investigating allegations of harassment. Nepali students were urged to return, and officials met with a Nepal delegation. The Odisha government is committed to ensuring safety and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:58 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normalcy has returned to the KIIT college campus, stated Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh. Classes have resumed, and Nepali students have been encouraged to return amid ongoing investigations into a student's tragic suicide. A case has been registered under abetment, harassment, and leading to suicide.

Commissioner Singh reported that a suspect was arrested recently, and police have requested a three-day remand. The state government, led by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, has taken proactive measures, visiting the campus and addressing the concerns of the Nepalese delegation, affirming a commitment to legal action.

The incident, involving a third-year BTech student's death on February 16, led to protests by Nepali students citing harassment. An accused student, Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17. The Odisha Higher Education Department has set up a 24/7 helpdesk and helpline for affected students, emphasizing the institution's responsibility for student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

