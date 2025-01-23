Left Menu

Scandal Deepens: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's Bail Plea Rejected

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the MP-MLA court. Accused of sexually exploiting a woman over four years, Rathore remains at large. His case has deepened following a separate complaint alleging intimidation and social media harassment against the victim's family by Rathore's associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:12 IST
The MP-MLA court has rejected Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's anticipatory bail plea amidst serious allegations. The court's decision, presided over by Additional District Judge Dinesh Nagar, arrived after extended deliberations on Thursday.

The accusations against Rathore were brought forward on January 17, with a woman alleging he had sexually exploited her for four years under the pretense of marriage. The situation further escalated with a complaint from the survivor's husband, claiming harassment by Rathore's associates.

In response, the Sitapur Police have intensified efforts to locate Rathore, who is currently on the run. They have also taken legal action against five individuals allegedly involved in harassing the victim's family on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

