Homecoming for Freed Sailors After 14-Month Detention by Houthis
Two Bulgarian sailors and a Romanian crew member were warmly welcomed at Sofia airport after being held by Yemen's Houthis for 14 months. Released following a ceasefire, they were part of the crew of the seized vessel Galaxy Leader. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov coordinated their return from Oman.
Two Bulgarian sailors, alongside a Romanian crew member, received an emotional welcome at Sofia airport after being detained by Yemen's Houthis for 14 months. Their release, a result of a recent ceasefire, brought joy to waiting families and officials.
The sailors, Captain Lyubomir Chanev and First Officer Danail Veselinov, were part of the 25-member international crew of the Galaxy Leader, seized over a year ago off Yemen's Red Sea coast. Their ordeal ended when they were released and transferred to Oman.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov played a pivotal role in their homecoming, dispatching a Bulgarian government plane to return them from Muscat, Oman, underscoring the nation's commitment to its citizens abroad.
