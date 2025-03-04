U.S. Reinstates Terrorist Designation for Yemen's Houthis
The U.S. State Department has reinstated the 'foreign terrorist organization' designation for Yemen's Houthi group. This move by Secretary of State Marco Rubio comes as a response to the Houthis' continued attacks, especially amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, impacting regional security and international business operations.
The State Department's recent decision to reapply the "foreign terrorist organization" label to Yemen's Houthi group marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Following the Houthis' persistent aggressions in the Red Sea, especially during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the U.S. aims to curtail their operations via renewed sanctions and material support penalties.
The move overturns the Biden administration's earlier revocation, justified by humanitarian concerns, signaling a stricter stance on international terrorism amid rising tensions and regional destabilization.
