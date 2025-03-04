U.S. Reinstates Terrorist Designation for Yemen's Houthis

The State Department's recent decision to reapply the "foreign terrorist organization" label to Yemen's Houthi group marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Following the Houthis' persistent aggressions in the Red Sea, especially during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the U.S. aims to curtail their operations via renewed sanctions and material support penalties.

The move overturns the Biden administration's earlier revocation, justified by humanitarian concerns, signaling a stricter stance on international terrorism amid rising tensions and regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)