Govt Halts Auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block Amid Heritage Concerns

The Indian government announced on Thursday the cancellation of the auction for the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block in Tamil Nadu. This action comes in response to pressing concerns about the block's proximity to both the Arittapatti Biodiversity site and numerous cultural heritage locations.

After representatives from the local Ambalakarars community advocated for the cancellation during a meeting with Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the government reevaluated decisions regarding this critical mineral. The Union ministry emphasized its dedication to protecting biodiversity and traditional rights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, leading to the auction's annulment.

The 20.16 sq km block was initially proposed for auction last February, with inputs from Tamil Nadu's government. Despite Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Ltd emerging as a preferred bidder, concerns raised by the state's chief minister and others led to the central government's cancellation, maintaining the integrity of the biodiversity heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)