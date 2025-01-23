Left Menu

Govt Halts Auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block Amid Heritage Concerns

The Indian government canceled the auction of Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block in Tamil Nadu due to concerns about its proximity to biodiversity and cultural heritage sites. The decision followed the Ambalakarars community's appeal and reflects the government's commitment to environmental protection under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:31 IST
Govt Halts Auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block Amid Heritage Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced on Thursday the cancellation of the auction for the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block in Tamil Nadu. This action comes in response to pressing concerns about the block's proximity to both the Arittapatti Biodiversity site and numerous cultural heritage locations.

After representatives from the local Ambalakarars community advocated for the cancellation during a meeting with Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the government reevaluated decisions regarding this critical mineral. The Union ministry emphasized its dedication to protecting biodiversity and traditional rights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, leading to the auction's annulment.

The 20.16 sq km block was initially proposed for auction last February, with inputs from Tamil Nadu's government. Despite Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Ltd emerging as a preferred bidder, concerns raised by the state's chief minister and others led to the central government's cancellation, maintaining the integrity of the biodiversity heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025