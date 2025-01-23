Left Menu

Clash Over Citizenship: Trump's Executive Order Faces Legal Battle

Four Democratic-led states have petitioned a federal judge in Seattle to prevent the enforcement of President Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship. The order, already legally challenged, seeks to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, a move opponents claim violates the 14th Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST
Clash Over Citizenship: Trump's Executive Order Faces Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal legal confrontation, four Democratic-led states, supported by civil rights groups, implored a federal judge in Seattle to halt President Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. The controversial directive, unveiled at the start of Trump's presidency, aims to restrict citizenship rights for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents.

The argument, presented by Washington's Assistant Attorney General Lane Polozola, calls for a temporary restraining order, emphasizing that the directive contradicts the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause. The Justice Department defends the order as crucial for revamping the immigration system, but faces five concurrent lawsuits from Democratic attorneys general across the nation.

Senior U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, appointed by Ronald Reagan, presides over the case, with a decision expected imminently. If enacted, the order could strip citizenship rights from over 150,000 newborns annually. The legal battle underscores the enduring debate over the interpretation of the 14th Amendment and the scope of executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025